Willenhall primary school gets top marks for safeguarding children

Deputy headteacher Rebecca Adams and family liason officer Suneeta Jackson with the deputy head boy and head girl

Lodge Farm Primary School, in Furzebank Way, Willenhall, was audited by an external provider.

The school, which has 370 pupils, aged between two and 11, gained more than 90 per cent for policies and procedures in keeping children safe.

Now the school, part of the Sine Academies, has been given the Anchored Schools Quality Mark Award for safeguarding practice.

Headteacher Natalie Boys said: "This is the first time that the school has gained the award.

"We were audited by an external provider and gained more than 90 per cent in the assessment.

"I am delighted and very proud that we have got the recognition for the hard work by our safeguarding team to provide the very best policies and procedures for our children."

The assessors described safeguarding practice at the school as "excellent" after the review made before Christmas.

They said that they were "delighted at how the school had embedded a strong culture of safeguarding with excellent policies, procedures and protocols".

When sending congratulations they said the school "went above and beyond to ensure the safety and well-being of all members of the community".