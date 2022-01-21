Wolverhampton hoarder's ‘Aladdin’s cave’ of antique treasures to sell for £50,000

The rooms in the house were stacked with items

Experts from Hansons Auctioneers were invited to clear a Victorian town house in Wolverhampton, but their experts struggled to see any carpet as it was hidden beneath mountains of collectables, furniture, boxes and carrier bags.

About 400 items are now due to be sold in Hansons' Victorian Wolverhampton Town House Auction on January 29, including eight grandfather clocks, an 18th century coffer, and a classic car.

Charles Hanson, owner of Hansons, said: “It was unbelievable – a real Aladdin’s cave of objects gathered over more than 60 years.

"The house was packed with hundreds of items jumbled together. But far from being valueless, many antiques emerged including quality furniture such as a magnificent 18th century coffer, which was completely hidden from view.

A 1956 Morris Minor, estimated at £5,000-£6,000.

A Packard parlour organ, circa 1900

This creamware mug, circa 1790, was plucked out of a box of otherwise worthless pottery, estimated at £150-£200.

"The coffer has an estimate of £150 to £250. Another great find was a Welsh stick chair which is being guided at £600 to £800.

“The elderly man who used to live at the house is a retired antiques shop owner and, as we slowly uncovered items, it became clear he has always had a real eye for items of quality.

“We regularly come across keen collectors who amass hundreds of items fuelled by their interests. But this can turn us into hoarders over time, especially as the years rolls by. It’s not unusual – almost a British pastime in fact.

A collection of grandfather clocks and boxes of items from the home.

Shipwright’s chest with tools, estimated at £1,000.

A period painting of a bearded man.

“We all have a tendency to hang on to things we like or think we may need again. This gentleman collected a mountain of objects. For example, he had numerous watch parts in a repair room and we uncovered a mahogany shipwright’s chest packed with tools which could sell for upwards of £1,000.

“There was another surprise in the garage. It housed an original 1956 Morris Minor ‘Split Screen’ – a great classic car discovery valued at £5,000 to £6,000.

“There were also quite a few bicycles, some vintage, in the loft space. The ceiling had been strengthened and the roof hatch made large enough to accommodate them.

The house was crammed with items.

This antique coffer was buried under other items.

“Another rather sweet find was a collection of teddies. The toys themselves were of little value but some of them had been dressed up with silver pocket watches.

“We kept on searching through cupboards and boxes and treasures kept emerging unexpectedly. For example, a circa 1790 Staffordshire creamware mug valued at up to £200 was plucked from a box of worthless pottery.

“It was a home crammed to the rafters with hidden gems - a collector’s paradise. We’re told the owner moved into the property in 1956 and by 1957 the carpet was barely visible.

Vintage items found in the house.

A Welsh stick chair found in the house.

"I think it’s very hard to stop collecting if you spend your life in the antiques business – I’m guilty of that! A fascination with all things old, historical and quirky is what draws you into the industry in the first place.

“Thanks to this retired antique shop owner’s eye for quality antiques and vintage finds, we can offer a new generation of collectors a multitude of interesting items to bid on.”

The Victorian Wolverhampton Town House Auction will be held on January 29 from 9.30am at Hansons Auctioneers, Heage Lane, in Derbyshire.