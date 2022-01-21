The closures take place on the M54 over the coming weeks

National Highways is carrying out resurfacing work along the M54 – starting with the westbound section from Junction 2, the Coven interchange on the outskirts of Wolverhampton, to Junction 3 for Albrighton and Tong.

There will be a full closure of the westbound stretch from 8pm on Friday until 6am on Monday.

Traffic will be diverted north along A449 up until the junction with the A5. From there motorists will head west before turning south along the A41 – a 15.4-mile diversion.

It will be followed by repeated weekend closures from February 4-7, 11-14, and 18-21 while the £2.5 million project progresses.

National Highways says the full weekend closures are necessary because concrete needs time to set, and the work involves 'vital upgrades' that will "ensure the road remains safe for years to come".

The diversion route is 15 miles long

"Comprehensive repairs of the road surface and replacement of road markings and studs," will also be carried out.

Ryan Davies the project manager at National Highways in Birmingham said: "We expect delays on the M54 and along the diversion routes during these weekends, so please consider using alternative routes where possible.

"You'll still be able to use the road as normal during the week and access will be maintained for emergency vehicles during all closures."

Apologising in advance to people living near the motorway and diversion routes, Mr Davies warned residents they will "likely experience" more noise and additional lighting.

Mr Davies said: "During the closures, those living along the diversion routes will likely experience increased noise levels from the additional traffic.

"Residents living alongside the M54 will likely be able to hear construction noise and see additional lighting while we work."

The work will be followed by repairs on the eastbound carriageway from Junction 5 to 4 around Telford, from Friday, February 25.

The diversion route for eastbound work near Telford in February and March

The road will be closed between those two junctions on three consecutive evenings from 8am-6pm between February 25 and Sunday, February 27, allowing he motorway to remain open during the day.

On the Saturday and Sunday of that weekend the exit slip road will be closed at Junction 4, along with a lane closure from Junction 5 to 4 from 6am on both Saturday and Sunday morning through until 8pm in the evening.

The M54 will then be fully closed eastbound between Junctions 5 and 4 from 8pm on Friday, March 4, until Monday, March 7 and on Friday, March 11, through to Monday, March 14.