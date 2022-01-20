Explore art in all its forms as exhibition begins

Dance artist Oona Doherty's work 'Hope Hunt & The Ascension into Lazarus' is in the show. Photo: Florian Thévenard

The city will play host to British Art Show 9, a national touring showcase of the work of 34 artists whose works explore class, ethnicity, gender, and sexuality.

The art works presented from Saturday, January 22 until Sunday, April 10 will be recognising Wolverhampton’s cultural history, which was shaped by the diverse populations that came to work and live in the city after the war.

Wolverhampton Art Gallery and Wolverhampton University's School of Art will be hosting events as well as working with creative partners and schools, colleges, and community groups to get them involved.

The art gallery is housing one of the most significant collections of art on ‘The Troubles’ outside Northern Ireland.

It also collects works linked to the British Black Arts movement which has its roots in the city as many of its members studied at Wolverhampton School of Art.

As part of the BAS9 exhibition at Wolverhampton Art Gallery there will be a capsule display of selected works from its collection.

Councillor Stephen Simkins, Wolverhampton Council deputy leader and cabinet member for city economy, said: "This is a really exciting partnership with the university, and we are really delighted to be hosting British Art Show 9.

"The prestigious exhibition will generate enormous benefits for the region, not just for the local economy, and will make a huge contribution to the local arts community and creative industries across the West Midlands."

Brian Cass, senior curator, Hayward Gallery Touring, said: "We are delighted to be working with Wolverhampton Art Gallery and University of Wolverhampton School of Art on British Art Show 9.

"The collections and histories of these two iconic institutions provides an important context for BAS9.

"We hope the extraordinary range and variety of outstanding work in BAS9 will give everyone who lives and visits Wolverhampton an opportunity to engage with the most exciting contemporary art being produced in the UK today."

Maggie Ayliffe, head of Wolverhampton School of Art, said: "We’re really thrilled that BAS9 is coming to Wolverhampton and the really exciting thing about the show is that it’s the most diverse group of artists ever represented in the exhibition to date.

"That’s really important in relation to it coming to Wolverhampton because it’s such a diverse city.

"I hope that people will come to this show and actually see their lives and their issues represented through art in meaningful ways.

"What we want is for people who wouldn’t normally come into the Art School or the Art Gallery, to come along and see how artists are showcasing ordinary, everyday issues that people can relate to."

There will be more than 60 events to visit from Saturday to Sunday, April 10.