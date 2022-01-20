Comic and pop-culture store sets up new store in city

Emma Parton, Adam Langston, Simon Mole and Chris Ball show off some of the items on sale

Forbidden Planet opened its new store in the Wulfrun Centre in Wolverhampton on Sunday, January 16 after moving from its home of 23 years on Victoria Street due to new landlords taking over the building.

The store, which sells a wide selection of film and science-fiction memorabilia, comics and other pop-culture items, has seen a positive response by shoppers since opening, with manager Chris Ball saying people had enjoyed seeing the new store.

He said: "The customers did not let us down on Sunday as the reception on opening was really good and we have been really busy since then.

"We've been part of the city for 23 years and it's been a big work to put this together, with all the fixtures and fittings and getting the stock in place in time, but it's been great so far."

The new store carries a wide range of items for people interested in sci-fi, comics and pop culture

Mr Ball said the new location had been chosen after he and other staff members had gone on a search around the city to find the most suitable venue.

He said: "What happened was we got new landlords and we had to move out, so we were left looking for a new home.

"We walked through the town looking at places and found this to be the best one and while it was a wrench to leave, we are happy with our new place and we've heard the customers praising it as well."

Manager Chris Ball with one of the best selling Pop Vinyl's

Mr Ball also said the store would continue to provide the same level of service as at the Victoria Street shop.

He said: "We will continue to sell comic books, t-shirts, pop vinyls, manga-related statues, Kenji plushies, Japanese drinks and a whole range of other products.

"It's all here for people to come down and search for what they want and if we haven't got it in stock, we will search and work to get it for you."