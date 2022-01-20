Notification Settings

Charity boxes stolen in Wombourne burglary

By Eleanor LawsonWolverhamptonPublished:

Two charity boxes have been stolen from a business estimated to contain £100 in loose-change.

Police were called after two charity boxes were stolen

Police officers were called to Boxleys of Wombourne in Windmill Bank at 11.45pm on Tuesday following reports of a burglary.

It is believed that the offenders forced entry, setting off the alarms as a result, and took two charity collection boxes from inside.

Officers attended the scene and conducted a search of the area - with the assistance of a police dog.

The offenders are believed to have left the scene on foot in the direction of High Street, where they may have got into a vehicle.

Police are currently reviewing CCTV at the scene and are keen to speak to anyone who may have information or relevant CCTV or dashcam footage of the incident.

People with information on the incident are asked to contact the police on Facebook, Twitter, or call 101, quoting incident 718 of 18 January.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

