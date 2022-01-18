The former Quality Hotel on Penn Road, Wolverhampton. Photo: Google

The proposals, submitted last year, would involve demolishing the former Quality Hotel on Penn Road, which was built around 1890, to make way for a new food store on the site.

A decision had been expected to be made by the council's planning committee on Tuesday with recommendations for them to back the plans.

However the application was pulled before a decision was made for further work to be carried out. It is likely to go before the committee again at its next meeting.

Councillor Keith Inston, chair of the planning committee, told the meeting the proposals – which included the demolition of a business centre and a home – had been "withdrawn for the time being".

The former Quality Hotel was once the residence of John Rollings, director of Star Cycles, Cars and Commercial Vehicles, and vice-president and benefactor of the Royal Wolverhampton School from 1894 to 1909.

A blue plaque at the hotel commemorates the life of John Rollings

And so far council bosses have received 73 individual objections from neighbours and a petition with 105 signatures, along with just one letter in support of the development. The Victorian Society has also objected to the plans.

Neighbours have objected for a variety of reasons, including concerns over possible anti-social behaviour, loss of local heritage, the need for another supermarket in the area and loss of employment at the hotel, which is temporarily closed.

A report to the planning committee by a planning officer said: "The implementation of the development would create significant investment and new jobs.

"Whilst there would be some impact on visual amenity and the loss of a heritage asset, the amended proposals would result in a high quality scheme which would not result in any highway concerns and are therefore considered appropriate."