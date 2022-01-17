Wolverhampton music students invited to compose Queen's Jubilee anthem

Music

Young musicians aged 18-25 have been asked write a new piece of choral music, initially with piano accompaniment which will be set to a poem written especially for the occasion by Fatma Mohiuddin, Birmingham Young Poet Laureate.

Top submissions will go to an expert panel chaired by the Master of the Queen’s Music, Judith Weir CBE. The winning composer will then be invited to write a full orchestral accompaniment under the close mentorship of Judith.

On Saturday 4th June 2022 the piece will be world premiered at a dedicated special even inside Birmingham Symphony Hall, sung by a mass choir of school children (aged 9-16) from across the West Midlands, accompanied by the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra (CBSO) under the direction of world-renowned choral conductor Simon Halsey.

The winner will also receive an award from John Crabtree OBE, Lord-Lieutenant of the West Midlands in recognition of their outstanding work. Lawrence Barton, project sponsor said: "We are delighted to begin our search for talented young musicians from across our region.

"The competition presents us with a unique and exciting opportunity to create a new anthem to commemorate and celebrate the historic milestone of HM The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. We are very much looking forward to celebrating a weekend of cultural activity, music and performance, showcasing the talent of artists from the West Midlands region held in Centenary Square in the heart of Birmingham.”

Khadeem Duncan-Banerjee, project director said: “Amadeus Learning Partnership believes music and the arts is key to transforming the life chances of children and young people. This project will mean hundreds of young people will be able to participate in music making at the highest level, enabling them to develop their creative capacities and musical spark, a wonderful opportunity.

"We are delighted to be delivering this event in collaboration with some of our region’s best universities and creative organisations; and we are extremely grateful to Lawrence Barton for supporting our concept, showing his deep commitment to the arts in education."

Chair of the judging panel Judith Weir, said “The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June 2022 will be a significant national occasion, and we hope a very welcome one. The West Midlands will celebrate with a major arts festival, and one its centrepieces will be a large-scale performance by CBSO under Simon Halsey, of a newly composed Jubilee anthem, sung by a very numerous choir of talented young singers.

Attending University of Birmingham, University of Wolverhampton or Royal Birmingham Conservatoire, part of Birmingham City University can apply for the competition.