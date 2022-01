Police are appealing for information on Shannon's whereabouts

Shannon is from the Wolverhampton area, but police believe she may be in or around the Dudley area.

She was last seen on Sunday(16).

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "Shannon is 5ft 3ins tall, with shoulder length brown hair and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a cream T-shirt, chequered jacket and blue and pink trainers.