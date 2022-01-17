Memories of Wolverhampton Post Office wanted ahead of Black Country museum recreation

Penn, Spring Hill Corner circa 1965 co Francis Frith Collection.

Staff at the museum are recreating Spring Hill Post Office and shop as part of the Forging Ahead development which will form a part of the new 1940s to 1960s high street.

Museum staff want to hear from people who used the Post Office or bought toys from the shop, which originally stood on Penn Road in Wolverhampton.

They hoping to find people who still have classic toys or modelling kits or who worked for the Post Office or in the shop.

Hannah Brown, audience and communications manager for the museum, said: "Post Offices were a fixture of every high street in the Black Country and, by the post-war period, had often been there for a century or more.

"By the end of the 19th century the service was highly professional, with a new law stating that every house in Britain should have two to three deliveries per week.

"Following several changes and a growth of the service, by the 1960s the Post Office was converted from a government department into a self-financing nationalised business.

The Post Office pictured in 2004 before it closed

"Local post office branches played a central role in the lives of the communities they served.

"In 1965, when the recreated shop will be set, Spring Hill Post office was run by Stan Nettleton.

"As well as the traditional products and services of a post office, Stan sold several iconic toy brands from the era.

"There were dolls by Pedigree; model vehicles from Dinky and Model; and construction kits from Meccano.

"He also sold toys from other well-known makers including locally made Tri-ang toys, Waddington Games and Hornby train sets.

"Stan was also known for creating spectacular window displays and building creative sets to show off his stock of toys."

To help faithfully recreate Spring Hill Post Office, museum staff are keen to hear from those who have memories or objects to add to the interpretation of the shop.

The collections staff are particularly interested in collecting classic toys or modelling kits from the era to help set up the shop authentically to the period.