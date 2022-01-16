Notification Settings

Toddler and three others rushed to hospital after three car pile up

By Adam SmithWolverhamptonPublished:

A three car pile up in Wombourne led to a toddler and three adults being rushed to hospital.

Three fire engines were sent to the crash on Bridgenorth Road at 9.30pm on Saturday night and were joined by police and paramedics.

The crash was so severe the fire service had to cut drivers and passengers out of a vehicle.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "The time of the call was 9.33pm hours. We sent two appliances from Dudley and a third pump sent from Brierley Hill.

"It was an RTC involving three cars. One woman and one girl self extricated and were walking wounded. A man in a second car self-extricated, the driver was suspected of having a fractured wrist.

"There was a man and woman and 18 month old toddler in the third car. The woman and toddler self extricated, the man was released via a roof removal, he had suspected spine injuries. All were transferred to hospital."

All four were transferred to Russells Hall Hospital and fire crews left the scene at 10.30pm.

