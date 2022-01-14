Notification Settings

New Forbidden Planet store to open in Wolverhampton this weekend

By Nathan Rowe

A new Forbidden Planet Store is set to open in Wolverhampton's city centre.

Kyle Wright and Alex Bowden celebrate in 2019 after Forbidden Planet in Victoria Street, Wolverhampton was nominated for best comic shop in the UK by magazine Comic Scene
The store is due to open its doors for the first time on Saturday in the Wulfrun Centre, just a stone's throw away from the old store.

Forbidden Planet specialises in collectibles from Movies, Television, Video Games, Comics and Manga, carrying comics from the USA, UK, Japan and around the world.

Kevin O’Donnell, Group Retail Store Manager said: “We are excited to move in to the Wulfrun Centre and to bring our brand to a whole new audience in Wolverhampton.

"We are confident that the new location will introduce many new customers to a huge world of entertainment.

"This is an exciting opportunity for Forbidden Planet International in Wolverhampton.

"We can’t wait to let you in and show you around our newest store."

Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter@NRowe_Star

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

