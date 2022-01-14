New Forbidden Planet store to open in Wolverhampton this weekend

Kyle Wright and Alex Bowden celebrate in 2019 after Forbidden Planet in Victoria Street, Wolverhampton was nominated for best comic shop in the UK by magazine Comic Scene

The store is due to open its doors for the first time on Saturday in the Wulfrun Centre, just a stone's throw away from the old store.

Forbidden Planet specialises in collectibles from Movies, Television, Video Games, Comics and Manga, carrying comics from the USA, UK, Japan and around the world.

Kevin O’Donnell, Group Retail Store Manager said: “We are excited to move in to the Wulfrun Centre and to bring our brand to a whole new audience in Wolverhampton.

"We are confident that the new location will introduce many new customers to a huge world of entertainment.

"This is an exciting opportunity for Forbidden Planet International in Wolverhampton.