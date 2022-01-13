Notification Settings

Shop and flats plan for troubled former pub that was the site of shooting and drug raids

A troubled former Wolverhampton pub with a history of serious crime dating back more than 20 years will be turned into a food store and apartment block if plans submitted to the city council get the go-ahead.

The boarded up Talisman pub in Wildtree Avenue, Underhill, Wolverhampton. Photo: Google
The Talisman, in Wildtree Avenue, Underhill, has been a hotbed of criminal activity for decades, with a fatal shooting taking place on the car park in 2001, regular major police raids and repeated incidents of public disorder.

In 2018 a gang was rumbled running a massive drugs empire from the premises, which led to the arrest and conviction of six people.

It was later revealed deals worth up to £10,000 had been taking place since 2016, alongside a cocaine courier service running to other parts of the city from the pub.

A search of the property also uncovered a hoard of stolen power tools which were being sold on by one of the gang members.

Another raid on the pub yielded a huge stash of cannabis and equipment and facilities for growing the drug.

The Talisman finally closed permanently in December 2018 – the second time the venue had been shut down in two years.

In May last year a severe blaze – believed to be arson – gutted a large part of the pub, which had remained boarded up since its closure.

City council planners this week received an application from Mr Pal Sanghera of Dudley-based  SEP Properties Ltd, who is seeking to redevelop the premises into a Heron food store with 18 residential apartments above.

Planning officials are yet to make a decision on the proposals.

