City’s £118m for new housing over five years

The Heath Town estate in Wolverhampton. Photo: Google

In addition to this, the council’s capital programme for 2022-23 up to 2026-27 also includes £42.6m which will be used to remodel the New Park Village estate and £50.4m to complete the ongoing makeover of Heath Town.

In the wake of the Grenfell tragedy, a further £79.8m is being invested in fire safety measures, the retro-fitting of sprinklers and improvements to infrastructure on high-rise estates across the city.

A report is due to go before the council’s cabinet next week, seeking approval for the funding through the Housing Revenue Account Business Plan.

Councillor Bhupinder Gakhal (Lab. Wednesfield South), the council’s cabinet member for City Assets and Housing, said: “This report demonstrates the council’s continued commitment to balancing the provision of new homes for rent, whilst continuing to invest in better and safer homes for existing housing and improving and redeveloping housing estates across the city.

“We have major plans on site across Wolverhampton, providing great places to live and we are building communities where everyone has the chance to benefit from new opportunities.”

New housing developments are already under way in Heath Town, with more than 200 homes planned. Other small sites across the city are also being identified for council homes – in addition to WV Living’s building programme.

The refurbishment programme on the Heath Town estate – managed by Wolverhampton Homes – entered its second phase in September and will see improvements being made to eight tower blocks.

As well as improvements to fire safety features within the blocks and the installation of sprinkler systems, the installatiion of a new energy centre will provide more efficient heating systems for residents.

Other high-rise blocks across the city are set to have external wall insulation installed and upgrades to balconies and windows, as well as improved fire safety measures and new sprinklers.

A detailed programme is now being prepared to determine how many of the council’s 4,100 non-traditional-built homes may need replacing. A consultation with local communities will be carried out as as this progresses.

The Housing Revenue Account Business Plan also includes £4.5 for the refurbishment of Bond House, a council-owned city centre commercial building due to be converted into 34 supported living apartments and services for people with a history of rough sleeping and homelessness.