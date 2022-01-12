Notification Settings

Wolverhampton author publishes second book about 'never giving up hope'

By Adam SmithWolverhamptonPublished:

A Wolverhampton author is celebrating after the publication of her second book.

WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT EXPRESS AND STAR STEVE LEATH 11/01/2022..Pic of Gina Bains with her new book: Angels Journey. She is from Wolverhampton and the pic was taken at the Mount Hotel in Tettenhall..


Gina Bains new book Angel's Journey is on the bookshelves now and she is searching for an animator to turn her story into a cartoon.

The book follows the adventures of a female who has magic powers and vows to help anyone who has given up hope.

Angel's Journey is the follow up to Gina's first book Angel and the Companion.

She told the Express and Star: "I am so pleased Angel's Journey is out there now as I really believe it can help anyone who is down and needs a bit of hope.

"It is fantasy story but grounded in reality, Angel wants to help those who are in trouble and the main message is for people never to give up hope."

Gina works for Select Care and praised her bosses for supporting her dreams to be an author.

She said: "The next stage now is finding an animator to turn my words into pictures and film. I think it would be wonderful for my story to be seen by children and adults across the world.

"I sent my last book to the Queen and was delighted to receive a letter from her congratulating me about Angel and the Companion so I will be sending her a copy of Angel's Journey as well, I hope she likes it."

Angel's Journey is available in Waterstones, WH Smith, Amazon and in local libraries.

