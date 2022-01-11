Neighbours on £400k-a-house street object to plan to knock down bungalow

Only one of the current properties on Wrekin Drive is a bungalow, which would be replaced with a two-storey house if plans are approved. Photo: Google

An application has been sent to planning bosses to knock down the home in Wrekin Drive, a cul-de-sac in Tettenhall, and replace it with a new property.

The application site is the only bungalow in a street otherwise made up of detached and semi-detached houses which command prices of around £400,000.

Six letters of objection have been received by the city council, listing a number of concerns including loss of privacy and light to neighbouring properties, an increase in traffic and damage to existing trees and shrubs.

Other reasons for objection listed by residents include noise disturbance caused by building work and questions over the future uses of the new residence, including commercial possibilities.

In a report to the council, planning officer Tracey Homfray said: “The plots are quite substantial, with open plan leafy frontages and large private enclosed gardens to the rear.

“The new property will provide living quarters and a master and guest bedroom on the ground floor and three large bedrooms on the first floor.

“As the street is mainly made up of large two-storey dwellings, changing the property from a bungalow to a house would not be out of keeping with the street scene.

“To provide a property of this size, the new residence would need to be slightly re-orientated, due to the configuration of the plot being narrower at the front and wider at the back.

“Although slightly out of keeping with the current setting, this re-orientation would have no significant impact on the character or appearance of the drive and would not appear alien.

“Comments have been received regarding the loss of trees, but there are no tree preservation orders on this plot, and the bungalow is not located within a conservation area.

“The plot also provides a suitable level of car parking and garden space to support a property of this size.

“Although the proposed development would increase the size of property and the number of occupants being able to reside there, the traffic related to this would not be significant enough to have any serious impact on highway or pedestrian safety.

“And due to its location and orientation within the plot, there would be no direct views into or over neighbouring properties. Therefore, there would be no perceived loss of privacy.