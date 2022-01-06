Starbucks plots return to Wolverhampton city centre after more than two years away

The Starbucks outlet in the Mander Centre which closed in 2019

The giant coffee chain, which has 32,000 outlets across the world, left the Mander Centre in August 2019.

However, the company is recommitting to Wolverhampton by opening a new coffee shop on Dudley Street in the old Carphone Warehouse unit.

Fallings Park Councillor Chris Burden welcomed the new investment in the city centre.

“It’s been a few years of absence but it’s good to see confidence in the sector to open a new, relatively big unit, in a prominent part of town.”

The Labour councillor would prefer a local business to be taking on the premises but understands the importance of global brands choosing Wolverhampton to do business.

He said: “I know lots of people will (perhaps rightly) be disappointed by a chain coffee company coming in instead of an independent, and I understand that.

“But seeing industry confidence in prominent units is the first step to bringing life into the city centre.”

In August 2019 staff at Starbucks posted an emotional message on social media announcing the previous shop was closing.

They said: “We would like to let all our customers know we have some very sad news to share with you all unfortunately our store will be closing on Sunday, August 11.

“We would like to take this opportunity to say that we have loved each and every customer and we have welcomed your custom for all these years.”

A planning application has been submitted to Wolverhampton Council for the company’s logos to be illuminated outside the building.

Daniel Lemon, who submitted the application on behalf of Starbucks, said: “The proposed advertisements meet the criteria within the local policy, are in an appropriate location, and there are no other material considerations which outweigh this application’s accordance with national and local planning policy.”

“The unit is situated in the City Centre of Wolverhampton. The site and surrounding area consist of a mixture of retail units at ground floor level, with residential and office units on upper floors. The unit subject of the application was most recently occupied by The Carphone Warehouse.”