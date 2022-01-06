Elderly groups offered outdoor nature activities after People's Postcode Lottery grant

Volunteer Julia Pursehouse showing vistiors from Sunrise around

The Kingswood Trust will use the money to combat loneliness, improve health and wellbeing and reconnect people with each other by inviting them to its countryside location.

Groups from Wolverhampton will be able to enjoy walks following set trails to incorporate features such as the old gate posts and willow structures.

Chair of the trust board David Harris said: "Already we have seen many older people regain a sense of confidence from these activities.

"Our volunteers here with many years’ experience at Kingswood Trust lead nature walks and show visitors different plants in the garden, places of historical interest and answer any questions they may have.’

He added: "Carers accompanying the group benefited from the experience too as they were supported by staff and volunteers.

"Over the summer and into the autumn of 2021, several groups have taken up the opportunity to come for a bespoke visit to Kingswood Trust for Nature Connections."

He added: "These were organised groups supporting older people who arrived in their own provided transport and helped by their carers. Without exception, every one of them enjoyed the experience and found value in being at a place where they could relax outdoors, go for a short walk, see the animals, meet new people and be a part of nature.

"Our bespoke days provided many opportunities for dementia sufferers to be able enjoy conversation again as different aspects such as the herb garden, air raid shelter and meeting our animals seemed to stimulate memory.

"For some it was enough just to be able to be outdoors."

Groups can also enjoy a campfire to sit round for discussion and reflection times as well as for outdoor cooking.

The Trust also holds the dementia friendly badge and offer bespoke visits to organisations, care homes and charities that support older people with the illness which effects 850,000 people in the UK.

Kingswood's Nature Connections project helps to address these issues and enhances the lives of older people through physical activity, social interaction and opportunities to observe and interact with nature.