Wolverhampton debt recovery company marks first anniversary with global expansion

Founder of Elite Debt Recovery, Junior Smith

Elite Debt Recovery, based in York Street, launched in January last year and have been inundated with businesses who have failed trying to get clients to pay their bills.

After signing several deals in the final months of last year EDR is now looking for new people to chase down feckless debtors all over the world.

The company specialises in tracking down people who have reneged on contracts, loans and business deals and recovering the money.

They have successfully found debtors living in luxury in Dubai, Jamaica, Eastern Europe and America with their biggest success recovering £360,000 for a Black Country businessman.

Now with the power of social media the debtors can expect to be named and shamed online if they refuse to pay up.

Founder of the company is Smethwick entrepreneur Junior Smith, aged 54, is delighted to be hiring new staff to cope with the extra work.

He said: "Our motto is 'you can run but you can't hide' because so many people think as soon as they get on a plane they leave their debts behind.

"The world is a smaller place now and we are experts at finding people wherever they are on the planet."

He added: "Businesses can go bust because of customers not paying their debts, lives can be ruined and there are consequences of people not doing the right thing.

"We have built contacts all over the world and understand the laws in various territories but you would be amazed how many people we find immediately because they are boasting on social media about where they are.

"I thought there would be a lot of detective work, cross-referencing global databases and patience but people seem to forget more people than those they are showing off to can see their various profiles, or their family's profiles."

Elite Debt Recovery is on the lookout for new people to join the company.