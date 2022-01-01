Sign-language interpreter among Wolverhampton University staff honoured

Louise Rhodes becomes an MBE for her work with deaf students at Wolverhampton University

Mrs Rhodes, 57, is a sign-language interpreter at Wolverhampton University, and her work ensures that deaf students have the same level of education as others.

She is honoured for services to education and to people with hearing impairments.

Mrs Rhodes said: "I'm absolutely amazed, it's a wonderful honour.

"I feel very proud that the university thought to honour me."

She added that she hoped it would make more people aware of the importance of providing support for deaf students.

"It can only help. It's something that can be used to promote working with the deaf community."

As well as lecturing in sign language and providing help with note-taking for deaf students at the university, Mrs Rhodes has also provided teaching and training at other colleges in the West Midlands.

She also provides support for deaf students at graduation ceremonies, and interprets at staff, student and alumni events.

Mrs Rhodes is also involved in Deaffest, an annual International Deaf Film & Arts festival in the city.

She is one of two current Wolverhampton University staff members honoured in the New Year's list.