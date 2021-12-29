Poultry keepers urged to follow safety measures amid outbreak of bird flu

A warning sign in Victoria Park about bird flu

Christine Middlemiss made the plea as the country faces its largest ever outbreak of the virus – with more than 60 cases confirmed since November.

Bird flu has already been discovered in the Canada geese population at West Park in Wolverhampton and in the population at Victoria Park, Tipton.

Cases have also been discovered in swans at Stubbers Green in Aldridge and in birds at Chasewater Country Park in Burntwood, Staffordshire.

Chief veterinary officer Christine Middlemiss said: "We have taken swift action to limit the spread of the disease including introducing housing measures. However we are seeing a growing number of bird flu cases both on commercial farms and in backyard birds right across the country.

"Many poultry keepers have excellent biosecurity standards but the number of cases we are seeing suggests that not enough is being done to keep bird flu out. Whether you keep just a few birds or thousands you must take action now to protect your birds from this highly infectious disease.

"Implementing scrupulous biosecurity has never been more critical. You must regularly clean and disinfect your footwear and clothes before entering enclosures, stop your birds mixing with any wild birds and only allow visitors that are strictly necessary. It is your actions that will help keep your birds safe."

Measures have been introduced by the Government which require the owners of chickens, ducks, geese or other birds, to keep them indoors. The strain is being described by experts as being "highly pathogenic" to other birds, meaning it an extremely contagious diseases which can kill.

The UK Health Security Agency has confirmed that the risk to public health is very low and the Food Standards Agency has said that bird flu poses a very low food safety risk for UK consumers, and it does not affect the consumption of poultry or eggs.

Poultry keepers must house, or net all poultry and captive birds, to keep them separate from wild birds and clothing, equipment and vehicles must be cleaned before and after contact with the birds alongside other measures.