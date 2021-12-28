Trescott Ford claims another car after Christmas flash floods

WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT EXPRESS AND STAR STEVE LEATH 26/12/2021..Pic at Trescot Ford, where the rising water has claimed another victim. This car belongs to Ramzy from Bilston, pictured here in the light blue jacket and dark blue hoody (number below), taking the events in good spirits though. He got stuck last night in the dark on Christmas. Not the present he was hoping for..

Heavy rain throughout Christmas Eve and Christmas Day caused the water level to rapidly rise.

Ramzy, from Bilston, had a lucky escape in the dark on Christmas night was forced to leave his vehicle submerged in water.

He returned on Boxing Day to recover his car and was in good spirits despite his ordeal.

He spoke to Express and Star photographer Steve Leath who was taking pictures of the stranded car.

He said: "It was not what I wanted on Christmas Day but it was dark last night and I was just glad to get out."

Ramzy will not have to spend his bank holiday searching for a garage to fix his car as he runs Bilston's Ramzautocare.

On October 31 a woman had to leave her car to the elements after a flash flood claimed her car. And in 2019 another motorist was lucky to escape after the water submerged their car.

The water crossing is well known for suddenly getting very deep and causing unprepared motorists problems.

A warning sign says "many vehicles are recovered every year" and motorists are urged to check the gauge before trying to cross.