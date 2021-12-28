Trescott Ford claims another car after Christmas flash floods

Heavy rain throughout Christmas Eve and Christmas Day caused the water level to rapidly rise.
Ramzy, from Bilston, had a lucky escape in the dark on Christmas night was forced to leave his vehicle submerged in water.
He returned on Boxing Day to recover his car and was in good spirits despite his ordeal.
He spoke to Express and Star photographer Steve Leath who was taking pictures of the stranded car.
He said: "It was not what I wanted on Christmas Day but it was dark last night and I was just glad to get out."
Ramzy will not have to spend his bank holiday searching for a garage to fix his car as he runs Bilston's Ramzautocare.
On October 31 a woman had to leave her car to the elements after a flash flood claimed her car. And in 2019 another motorist was lucky to escape after the water submerged their car.
The water crossing is well known for suddenly getting very deep and causing unprepared motorists problems.
A warning sign says "many vehicles are recovered every year" and motorists are urged to check the gauge before trying to cross.
Heavy rain across the country across between Christmas Eve and Boxing Day led to 50 flood warnings being issued for England, mostly in the Midlands.