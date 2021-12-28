Santa and breakfast for customers at community pub

Alexi Turner and Beau Cooper enjoy meeting Santa at the Golden Lion

The Golden Lion pub in Fallings Park in Wolverhampton put on a day of fun in the run-up to Christmas, inviting regulars and all parts of the community to come and have breakfast on Christmas Eve.

Those in attendance were given a full breakfast and were able to go and meet Santa Claus at the inflatable grotto set up on site, as well as take home a present from the Christmas tree.

Owner Anna Maraglino said it was a tradition at the pub to put on a Christmas event and was the first time the pub have been able to do such an event in two years.

She said: "We first did this in 2019 and it went really well, with around 50 kids in and, this year, we thought we'd go a bit bigger and have more in as we couldn't do it last year because of restrictions.

"We also decided to try it on Christmas Eve as well and that really worked out for us as we had lots of people in and the reception to it was great, with many of them staying the rest of the day."

Ms Maraglino said the pub was a hub in the community, providing a place for people to meet, and said the event was one of many the pub put on to thank their regulars and bring more people in.

She said: "We do things like Bingo for our older customers and we do feel like a real community pub as a lot of people have drunk in here for years.

"We're also a very Christmassy pub and I love Christmas, so it was nice to put this event on and everyone enjoyed it.

"The plan for next year to put on something bigger and try to do more than one date, maybe do two dates and see what interest there is."