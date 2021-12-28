Government called on to 'rapidly modernise' Royal Navy by MP

Stuart Anderson MP has called on the Government to rapidly modernise the Royal Navy

Stuart Anderson made the call after a report he co-authored, as part of the Defence Select Committee, raised concerns over the prominent service.

It found limited resources are available for the Royal Navy which will be "insufficient" to properly operate and maintain the full fleet up to 2024.

The committee found the Navy relies on a mix of elderly vessels that are often unavailable and new untested assets and processes – with a tight budget for operations and maintenance.

The enquiry accepted 45 pieces of written evidence and heard oral evidence from witnesses across four sessions over the last eight months – and found rapidly changing technology is transforming the conduct of naval warfare.

And it has led to the Wolverhampton South West MP – along with other members of the committee – to call on the Government to invest more in resources, personnel, and number of auxiliary vessels available, particularly lower-end, adaptable vessels, such as the planned Type 31 frigate.

Mr Anderson said: "Our Royal Navy needs to be equipped with the most advanced capabilities possible to ensure that we continue to protect our shores and interests, as well as our global influence. We are calling on the Government to urgently address the numerous issues identified with the Navy’s current and future capabilities so that it can continue to fulfil this vital mission. We are also urging the Government to deliver on its commitment to British shipbuilding by providing a steady pipeline of work which creates jobs and strengthens our defences."

The committee also called on Government to ensure that the new National Shipbuilding Strategy provides a steady pipeline of work for British shipyards, prioritises building vessels in the UK, works collaboratively with industry, and promotes exports.

Ministers have already pledged that shipbuilding investment will double over the life of this Parliament, up to 2024, to more than £1.7 billion a year, to grow the Royal Navy surface fleet to 24 frigates and destroyers by 2030.

But to ensure continued scrutiny, the committee has asked the Government to commit to reporting each year to Parliament on the availability of vessels, its shipbuilding plans, and the progress of key programmes to modernise the fleet.