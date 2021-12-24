Notification Settings

Metro disruption after car collision blocks line

By James VukmirovicWolverhamptonPublished:

Metro services have been disrupted after two cars collided on a road heading into Wolverhampton.

The collision occurred on the Bilston Road outside Wolverhampton. Photo: Google Street Map
The collision took place on the A41 Bilston Road around 6.55pm and left trams unable to travel between Priestfield and Wolverhampton St George's Metro stops.

Metro tickets were being accepted on National Express West Midlands bus services.

A spokesman for West Midlands Metro said: "Due to a traffic accident involving two cars on the Bilston Road, trams are unable to stop between Priestfield and Wolverhampton St George's.

"Tickets accepted on National Express West Midlands bus 79."

West Midlands Police, Fire and Ambulance Services have been contacted for a statement.

James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

