Wolves players surprise brave six-year-old who has battled leukaemia for half his life

Aaron Parmar had daily chemotherapy for more than three years

Aaron Parmar has spent half of his life battling leukaemia and in October this year, he ‘rung the bell’ to signal the end of his cancer treatment.

The six-year-old still has to have monthly check-ups at New Cross Hospital, but is now looking forward to spending his first Christmas at home with his family.

It was during one of his check-ups that Aaron was surprised with numerous gifts including a Wolves jigsaw, lunch bag and Paw Patrol aeroplane play set, along with more for him to open on Christmas day.

He was also surprised with the news that he would be a mascot when Wolves play Sheffield United in the third round of the FA Cup on Sunday, January 9.

Wolves goalkeeper John Ruddy took the time to put together a special video message for Aaron to tell him the good news.

Aaron, from Sedgley, said: “Wow that is such an amazing present. I am so shocked. So cool.”

Aaron Parmar with his presents during his check-up

During his treatment, Aaron had daily chemotherapy for more than three years and was admitted to hospital 27 times after being diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia at the age of two.

As well as his daily chemotherapy, Aaron had to have steroids once a month for seven days at a time and undergo monthly check-ups at New Cross Hospital and Birmingham Children’s Hospital where he had lumbar punctures every three months.

Aaron’s mum Rajdeep Kaur, 37, said: "This will be Aaron’s first Christmas at home since finishing chemotherapy, so these gifts are so special to help us celebrate with him.

"He is a huge football fan, so to be a mascot is absolutely amazing and something he will never forget.

"We are so relieved that Aaron is doing so well now after such a long and emotional journey, by looking at him now you would never have known what he has been through.

"He has been the bravest little boy and still smiling.