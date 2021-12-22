Wolverhampton woman raising money for bionic arm after arthritis diagnosis in other hand

Tammie Brown was born without a left arm, and is now raising money to help fund a bionic arm

Tammie Brown, 32, from Wolverhampton, was born without her left arm, but has never let it get in her way.

Now however, Tammie has been informed arthritis is setting in on her right hand, which can cause it to clamp up.

She is hoping to raise £10,000 for a ‘hero arm’, a multi-grip prosthetic arm from Open Bionics.

Her fundraiser was at £4,000 on Wednesday morning, following its launch last month.

Tammie said: “It has been really overwhelming, within the first two weeks we had over £1,000.

“The whole community has come together and have been supporting me in any way they can.”

Tammie has already had her measurements taken by Open Bionics and has been confirmed as eligible for the prosthetic.

She added: “I randomly came across Open Bionics on Facebook.

“I am in a group called ‘10 fingers are overrated’, which is a group for people like me with limb differences.

“I don’t know whether it is because I am in that group, but I got an advert for them.

“I never thought I would be able to get the money for one.

“Just out of chance I put my details down and they contacted me to tell me I could get it through crowd-funding.”

Due to the pain in her right hand, Tammie has had to quit her job, which has caused her significant anxiety.

Tammie said the prosthetic arm could change her life in ways she could only ever dream about.

“To be able to give my family members, my nieces and nephew the biggest of cuddles with both arms would mean the world to me.

“Having a bionic arm could mean I could learn to drive without having the worry of modifications, meaning better job prospects with a better brighter future ahead of me and maybe one day fulfil my dream of travelling the world.”