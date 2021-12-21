Wolverhampton firm NIS collect piles of Christmas presents for needy children

MP Stuart Anderson (Centre) with Davie Carns (MD NIS), Dominique Williams (Director of RUOE (Reach And Unite Outreach And Empowerment (CIC)) and a pile of presents at National Infastructure Solutions in Wolverhampton

The Wolverhampton firm's managing director Davie Carns said: "I wanted to do something that could make a positive impact on the local community this festive season and have been thrilled by the response the drive received.

"In particular thanks go to Wayne Brigden (Amey Rail) and Nick Baker (Diversity Chiropractic Clinic) who’s contributions have been key to the success of the event which has also been championed by Stuart Anderson MP."

Dominique Williams, Director of Reach and Unite who will be distributing some of the toys, said: "NIS have already supported our Christmas Food Parcel with a generous donation event and being able to add toys to our family packages will put smiles of the faces of children who otherwise would not have revived a gift.