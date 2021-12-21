Disabled man rescued from car boot after it overturns in Wolverhampton crash

Firefighters and medics were called to Prestwood Road West, in the Wood Hayes area of Wolverhampton, at around 7pm on Monday after a two-car collision.
They arrived to find one car had come to rest on its side, with the pensioner trapped inside.
Fire crews worked to right the vehicle onto its wheels, and lifted the man out through the boot.
Both he and a woman in the other car were treated at the scene, before the man was taken to New Cross Hospital for further assessment of injuries not thought to be lift-threatening.
A spokeswoman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "It was at 7.05pm, one car came to rest on its side.
"There was an elderly disabled gentleman inside, we stabilised the vehicle and extricated him but he didn't have any apparent injuries.
"We lifted the man out through the boot. A woman in the second vehicle was also assessed by the ambulance service."
A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 7.04pm to reports of a two vehicle RTC at the junction of Prestwood Road West and Mill Lane, Wolverhampton.
"An ambulance and paramedic officer attended.
"The driver of one car which had overturned, a man, was trapped in the vehicle.
"Once released, he was assessed by ambulance staff and treated for injuries not thought to be life threatening before being conveyed to New Cross Hospital."