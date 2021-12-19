Living Christmas trees gift to Wolverhampton schools

Homebase staff Jake Bullock, Matt Covey, Sarah Williams, Andy Ridding and Cllr Paul Birch with the new Christmas trees.

The Homebase store at St John’s Retail Park has donated the trees to Blakenhall charity Right Track, who will be planting them in the grounds of six schools across the ward in the New Year.

Established in 2016, Right Track – based off Goldthorn Hill – was set up to support individuals in the community who experience barriers to gaining employment.

Councillor Dr Paul Birch said: “We are extremely grateful to our good friends at Homebase. They regularly contribute to help others – and together with our friends at Right Track – we will install these trees after Christmas.

“I have been told it can take two to three years for them to really take hold and then we will see phenomenal growth.”

The trees will be planted in the grounds of the Royal Wolverhampton School, Colton Hills Community School, St Luke’s Primary School, Graiseley Primary School, Goldthorn Park Primary School and St Teresa’s Primary School.

Councillor Birch added: “I am now entering the final year of my work as a councillor in Blakenhall, but it will be a pleasure to stand back and in years to come and admire these trees.

“They can become a focus for celebrating Christmas, and when they grow into larger trees, no doubt future councillors in Blakenhall will be coming back to Homebase and asking for lights to decorate them.

“We wish everyone all a thoroughly happy Christmas, and we are thinking of all those in our community who are less fortunate, and in need of a friend this holiday.”

Homebase gardening manager Sarah Williams said: “We are delighted to help schools at this time of year. These are some of the best trees we have and it’s a pleasure to see them going to schools where they will be planted in the grounds.”

Colleague Andy Ridding added: “Homebase gives into community projects throughout the year and it’s our pleasure to help all those in our community.”

Right Track – which is a not for profit organisation – works throughout the community to help improve people’s self-esteem and confidence.

Its founder members have experience of the difficulties faced by people who have special needs seeking to secure employment opportunities.

“We have diversified our services to include fence installation, landscape gardening, internal buildings maintenance, cleaning services and handyman services, including manufacturing bespoke wooden products for the garden and home,” added Cllr Birch.