Famous Coca-Cola truck visits Wolverhampton in delayed Christmas treat

The queues were running steadily throughout the day as people arrived to see the truck

Hundreds of people came to Market Square in Wolverhampton on Friday to catch a glimpse of the Christmas Coca-Cola truck, a vehicle made famous by the television adverts, as part of a special stop on the The Real Magic Christmas Truck Tour.

A steady stream of people joined the queue to get a seasonal selfie in front of the truck, while live entertainment was provided by a gospel choir singing Christmas songs and food stalls were set up nearby.

Nikky Starling and Claire Taylor were first in the queue to see the truck

The truck made the special stop in Wolverhampton after issues around a "technical glitch" meant the planned visit on Wednesday, December 8 was cancelled, leaving those in attendance disappointed.

Nikky Starling had been one of those left disappointed a week ago, having travelled over from Cannock, and the 34-year-old said she wanted to be first in line with her friend Clare Taylor to see the truck.

She said: "We didn't get to see it last week, having come all the way from Cannock, only to be told that it had broken down and wasn't coming, but it was a nice surprise to find out it was coming today.

"We dropped the children off at school and came straight here and when people say I've come without my daughter, I tell them that it's not her childhood thing, it's mine as they don't see the adverts any more."

Scott and Cassie Hateley said they had been walking past and thought it was a great opportunity to get a photo with the truck

Ms Starling was one of many to get photos taken in front of the truck, which is on a national tour, with plenty of families stopping by the truck as they did their festive shopping.

Claire Campbell was one of those out shopping with her partner Andrew and their children Ava, Madison and Cass and the 32-year-old from Parkfields said it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see it.

She said: "It's been a brilliant day and it definitely makes up for last week as the children have been able to see it.

"The set-up here has been great and I love the singing, plus I've been singing the song from the advert and trying to get the children to sing it as well."

Andrew, Ava, Madison and Louise Campbell said it was a once in a lifetime opportunity

The open space at Market Square meant people heading into the city centre could see the truck as they were heading in, with the truck visible from as far back as the Sainsbury's on Raglan Street.

Cassie Hateley and her husband Scott had been walking by the truck on a day out from Coven and the 34-year-old Cassie said they had been surprised to see it.

She said: "We were both a bit surprised to see it, but it's great to see it and we both wish we could have brought our daughter to see it, but she's at school.

"It's definitely making me feel a bit more Christmassy now, having seen it, and it does bring back the memories of the adverts when I was younger."

The appearance of the truck was also a unique opportunity for people not familiar with the adverts to see the truck in person.

Inese Trektere from Eastville was there with her daughter Alice to see it and the 38-year-old said it was the first time she'd ever seen it, having grown up in Latvia.

She said: "We never saw this when I lived in Latvia and in 13 years living in Wolverhampton, this is the first time I've ever seen this, so it's nice to see it.