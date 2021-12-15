The holidays ARE coming: Coca-Cola rearrange truck visit

The Coca-Cola truck visit is back on

Dozens of people were left disappointed after the Christmas truck failed to arrive due to a "technical glitch" with one saying "you can't have Christmas without the truck."

The big red lorry will now be at Market Square on Friday, from 11am to 8pm, for an extra special stop.

Not wanting to disappoint, Coca-Cola "heard the people of Wolverhampton" and rearranged the stop, despite it looking like there wouldn't be one this year.

Visitors will be able to capture seasonal selfies in front of the truck.

Louise Maugest, marketing director at Coca-Cola Great Britain, said: "Coca-Cola has always been synonymous with Christmas, particularly the iconic Truck Tour.

"With the magic of Christmas needed now more than ever, we thought it was only right that we bring it back this year, safely and securely.

"The Coca-Cola Truck Tour has always been a moment to remind us of the importance of togetherness and community, something particularly prevalent during the festive season."

The sight of the Coca-Cola Truck is often said to mark the official start of Christmas and has done so ever since it first appeared in the famous ‘Holidays Are Coming’ advert 26 years ago.