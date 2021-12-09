Wolverhampton's 'Rainbow City' initiative is gathering pace

Wolverhampton's new Rainbow City project is moving forward. Picture: City of Wolverhampton Council

The idea followed an equality forum meeting in July 2020 and began as a plan to create a ‘rainbow quarter’ in the city as a home for the LGBT+ community.

It then grew into a city-wide initiative with a view to promoting Wolverhampton as a place where people could feel safe, welcome and truly able to be themselves.

Julia Nock, the city council’s Head of Assets and chair of the Rainbow Project Board, told Tuesday's Scrutiny Board meeting: “There is a high level of commitment – not only within the council – but with our partners Wolverhampton Homes, Wolverhampton LGBT+ and Wolverhampton Business Improvement District (BID) to make this happen.

“The project aims to offer the wider community a safe space within the city and to create an environment where community groups can flourish without fear of prejudice.

“However, it’s not just about creating a physical space. Rainbow City is a collection of initiatives highlighting ideas for equality, fairness, inclusivity and diversity.

“To ensure that we capture the voices of our residents, local businesses and those providing services to the LGBT+ community, we undertook a consultation – the results of which helped to shape the project."

Kieran Simpson, the council’s Equality, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) Team Advisor, said: “The idea is to make Wolverhampton a fair, inclusive and diverse city, where everyone feels safe and free to be themselves.

“Our aim is to have thriving day and night-time economies involving events surrounding cafes and bars that welcome all, as well as providing tailored services designed for those in the LGBT+ community.”

Members were told the project consisted of three main strands – developing a centre to host LGBT+ health and support services, creating an accreditation scheme for businesses, services and partners to demonstrate they are committed to equality, diversity and inclusion, and also producing a symbol of equality, diversity, and inclusivity to welcome visitors.