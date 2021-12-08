One third of West Midlands Metro trams repaired after nearly four weeks out of action

No West Midlands Metro trams have been running since November 12

Trams have been seen being tested on tracks between Bilston and Wolverhampton but West Midlands Metro refused to give a date when the service will resume.

A WMM spokesman said: "We are continuing to work as quickly as possible to restore the service but have not still date for its return."

When the service was suspended on November 12 WMM estimated the repairs would take four weeks, however they have refused to confirm or deny this was too optimistic.

Fallings Park Councillor Chris Burden sits on the West Midlands Transport Delivery Committee and is "hopeful" to see the trams running this festive period.

He said: "I have been told there are seven trams which have been repaired so my feeling is they should be running before Christmas.

Idle trams at the Midland Metro HQ on Potters Lane, Wednesbury

"However, we are getting information like everyone else, when they decide to tweet an update every four days.

"I'm sure the Mayor is being kept up to date but we are being kept in the dark. I can only have faith in the information I have received that the trams will be running before Christmas.

"I just have to have faith, if I did not I would not know whether to laugh or cry."

Workmen at The Crescent station in Bilston after all trams were removed

Councillor Burden is disappointed Metro customers can no longer use their tickets on buses or trains.

He said: "People will get refunds but we do not know when, so at this time of year when there are extra costs for everyone, they have been told to make their own plans journey wise and I don't think that is good enough."

"The loss of the Metro is incredibly bad for the towns on the line which rely on it, it is great when it works but, when it does not, it is useless."

Cracks were first found in a tram in December 2019. It was temporarily taken out of service and fixed, but more cracks in vehicles were spotted in June this year, prompting bosses to launch a repairs programme.