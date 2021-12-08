Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

One third of West Midlands Metro trams repaired after nearly four weeks out of action

By Adam SmithWolverhamptonPublished:

The Metro is inching closer to reopening after it was revealed seven of the 21 trams have been repaired.

No West Midlands Metro trams have been running since November 12
No West Midlands Metro trams have been running since November 12

Trams have been seen being tested on tracks between Bilston and Wolverhampton but West Midlands Metro refused to give a date when the service will resume.

A WMM spokesman said: "We are continuing to work as quickly as possible to restore the service but have not still date for its return."

When the service was suspended on November 12 WMM estimated the repairs would take four weeks, however they have refused to confirm or deny this was too optimistic.

Fallings Park Councillor Chris Burden sits on the West Midlands Transport Delivery Committee and is "hopeful" to see the trams running this festive period.

He said: "I have been told there are seven trams which have been repaired so my feeling is they should be running before Christmas.

Idle trams at the Midland Metro HQ on Potters Lane, Wednesbury

"However, we are getting information like everyone else, when they decide to tweet an update every four days.

"I'm sure the Mayor is being kept up to date but we are being kept in the dark. I can only have faith in the information I have received that the trams will be running before Christmas.

"I just have to have faith, if I did not I would not know whether to laugh or cry."

Workmen at The Crescent station in Bilston after all trams were removed

Councillor Burden is disappointed Metro customers can no longer use their tickets on buses or trains.

He said: "People will get refunds but we do not know when, so at this time of year when there are extra costs for everyone, they have been told to make their own plans journey wise and I don't think that is good enough."

"The loss of the Metro is incredibly bad for the towns on the line which rely on it, it is great when it works but, when it does not, it is useless."

Cracks were first found in a tram in December 2019. It was temporarily taken out of service and fixed, but more cracks in vehicles were spotted in June this year, prompting bosses to launch a repairs programme.

On November 12 West Midlands Metro suspended all services, withdrawing 21 trams, and told customers the repairs would take at least four weeks.

Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Sandwell
Dudley
Birmingham
Transport
Politics
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News