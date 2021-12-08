New alcohol licence for service station despite anti-social behaviour fears

Blakenhall Service Station in Wolverhampton. Photo: Google

The shop, situated at the Blakenhall Service Station on Dudley Road, Blakenhall, was granted a new premises licence by Wolverhampton Council’s Statutory Licensing Sub-Committee on Wednesday after its previous licence expired.

Applicant Rondel Trading Ltd was given the go-ahead for the continued sale of alcohol between the hours of 11am and 11pm, despite one objection from a local resident.

The store is located at the petrol station opposite Phoenix Park – an area which has been plagued by crime and anti-social behaviour in the past.

Thomas Griffiths, barrister from Birmimgham-based Citadel Chambers, acting on behalf of the applicants, told the meeting: “The business has a strong foundation and has been a positive aspect of the community for the past two years.

“It is involved in a significant number of charitable organisations, having donated park benches to the community, engaged with food banks, homeless charities and also seeking to provide Christmas meals for many unfortunate members of the public around this period.

“There has only been one objection that has been made to the application by a local resident.”

He added the store employed four staff and premises supervisor Rakesh Kumar was always present during opening hours.

Despite the shop falling within a Cumulative Impact Area – a designated zone where the number, type or density of licensed premises has impacted adversely on the licensing objectives of crime and disorder, public safety, public nuisance and the protection of children from harm – members agreed approval.