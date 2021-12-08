Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Author Edward shares poems and stories in book

By Nathan RoweWolverhamptonPublished:

A writer in the Black Country has published a book featuring short stories and poems.

Author Edward Jacob Chaplin with his latest book, The Finger of Suspicion
Author Edward Jacob Chaplin with his latest book, The Finger of Suspicion

Titled The Finger of Suspicion, the book includes themes including modern day life, hardship, romance and ghost stories.

One of the poems in the book was inspired by an encounter with a homeless person while the author, Edward Jacob Chaplin, was out walking.

Edward, said: "It has been a long ambition of mine to be a published author and it is the book is something I will leave behind.

"The stories mean a lot to me, I called it The Finger of Suspicion after a one hit wonder in the 50s by Dickie Valentine.

"The book is based on essays I wrote while on a creative writing course with the Work Education Association.

One of the poems in the book is called Hardship and discusses the way homeless people are perceived.

The closing line of the poem reads 'with no food to eat, or shoes on their feet'.

The book is published by Pegasus Publishing and can be purchased on Amazon.

Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter@NRowe_Star

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News