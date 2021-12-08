Author Edward shares poems and stories in book

Author Edward Jacob Chaplin with his latest book, The Finger of Suspicion

Titled The Finger of Suspicion, the book includes themes including modern day life, hardship, romance and ghost stories.

One of the poems in the book was inspired by an encounter with a homeless person while the author, Edward Jacob Chaplin, was out walking.

Edward, said: "It has been a long ambition of mine to be a published author and it is the book is something I will leave behind.

"The stories mean a lot to me, I called it The Finger of Suspicion after a one hit wonder in the 50s by Dickie Valentine.

"The book is based on essays I wrote while on a creative writing course with the Work Education Association.

One of the poems in the book is called Hardship and discusses the way homeless people are perceived.

The closing line of the poem reads 'with no food to eat, or shoes on their feet'.