Rotary clubs combine to give out thousands to help community groups in Wolverhampon

More than £17,000 has been distributed to 36 groups across Wolverhampton.

It is part of a united effort by the clubs of The City of Wolverhampton, Tettenhall, Wednesfield, Bilston and Wolverhampton West.

They worked in conjunction with The James Beattie Charitable Trust.

The grants were targeted at small charities and other community groups who were working in the city to overcome problems arising from deprivation, poverty, disability and lack of opportunity.

The scheme was open to individuals, voluntary, community and social enterprise organisations, who could apply for grants of between £250 and £500.

Grants were awarded to applicants demonstrating the funding will be used to make a difference to the well-being of local people, and to open up opportunities to develop abilities and skills.

The factors considered in awarding grants were the number of people who would benefit and the extent and duration of that benefit, and the impact on a family, or on the community as a whole.

Over a period of four weeks more than 40 applications were received, seeking grants of almost £20,000.

The range of applications covered the provision of essentials for daily living such as food and clothing, assistance with accommodation and fuel bills, support for activities for disabled people and improving the quality of lives, and helping young people attain the skills they will need in life and to focus on applying their energy to safe and useful activities.

Brian Bailey, who headed up this joint-venture by the four Rotary clubs, said: “In making these awards it has been clear that we have significant need in the city, but we have a number of people making remarkable efforts to address that need. We are pleased to have been able to contribute to support those endeavours. We are indebted to the trustees of The James Beattie Charitable Trust, whose financial support has made this whole scheme possible”.

One of those benefitting from the awards is Katnat Disabled Equipment, which is operated as a not-for-profit company, producing handmade therapy equipment provided, free of charge, for disabled children. All funds raised by, or donated to, Katnat are used to purchase materials and pay delivery costs.

The grant will provide equipment for 12 children, giving them the opportunity to build their strength and mobility skills improving the quality of their lives.

Another beneficiary is Wolves Play Cafe, a not-for-profit organisation that provides support for parents and other care-givers in the development of young children. This involves organising play sessions and the distribution across the city.