More than 1,000 jabs administered at vaccine clinic at Wolverhampton's Mander Centre

The vaccine centre in the Mander Centre

The clinic – based in Wolverhampton's Mander Centre – opened late last month as part of a drive to boost the uptake across the region.

It offers first, second and booster Pfizer vaccinations every day of the week, with families encouraged to get their jabs whilst out shopping.

Councillor Jasbir Jaspal, Wolverhampton Council's cabinet member for public health and wellbeing, said: "We've had a great response to the new vaccination clinic at the Mander Centre, which is making it even easier for people to get their life-saving Covid-19 jabs.

"Well over 1,000 vaccinations have been administered already; we are seeing an increasing number of families coming along and getting their jabs at the same time, many people are coming in for their first jab and we’ve also welcomed a high number of 12 to 15-year-olds who, for whatever reason, were unable to get vaccinated in school."

The walk-in vaccination centre is located on the Upper Mall, Central Arcade, opposite Rymans, and offers jabs from 9am to 5.30pm Monday to Saturday – and from 10.30am to 4.30pm on Sundays.

People aged 16 and over are able to get a first and second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, or their booster if they are eligible. And children aged 12 to 15 can get a single dose if they haven’t been vaccinated in school, though they must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Sally Roberts, chief nursing officer for NHS Black Country and West Birmingham Clinical Commissioning Group, said: "Having a site located in this prime position is ensuring local people have easier access to vaccinations, where they can drop in for a vaccine at a time that is convenient for them, or even while they’re out doing their Christmas shopping.

"I would like to thank Wolverhampton Council and the Mander Centre for hosting the vaccination site and would encourage anyone who is due a vaccine to come and pay us a visit.

"Getting the vaccine is the best way to protect yourself, your friends and your family, especially as we approach Christmas, so please don’t delay and come forward as soon as possible."

It comes after latest figures show there were 328.7 new cases of Covid-19 per 100,000 people in Wolverhampton over the last seven days, with 864 people testing positive for the virus.

Richard Scharenguivel, Mander Centre manager, added: "We are delighted to be playing a small part helping with the city’s rollout of the Covid-19 vaccination programme, donating this great facility free of charge for our loyal customers to use.