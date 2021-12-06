Further nine coronavirus deaths recorded in the region

It means the total number of hospital deaths in the Black Country, Staffordshire and Birmingham has risen to 8,616.

Six deaths were recorded at the University Hospitals of Birmingham NHS Trust, meaning the number of deaths rises to 2,989. The trust runs the Queen Elizabeth, Good Hope, Heartlands and Solihull hospitals.

A further death occurred at the Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust, which runs Sandwell General and City hospitals, is 1,333.

And two deaths were recorded at the Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust, which runs Walsall Manor Hospital, where the total is 809 deaths.

No deaths were confirmed at the Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Russells Hall Hospital, where the toll is 846.

No deaths were recorded at The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, which runs New Cross Hospital, where the total is 917.