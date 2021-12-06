Coca-Cola Christmas Truck to visit Wolverhampton this week as part of UK tour

The Coca-Cola truck is rolling back into the Black Country this week

After last year's tour was cancelled due to the pandemic, the big red lorry is back on the road in 2021 and will be visiting the Black Country on Wednesday.

Anyone wishing to see the truck can find it in Market Square between 11am and 8pm on December 8.

Fans will be able to get their fill of Coca-Cola Zero, and capture selfies with loved ones next to the truck.

The Christmas truck first appeared in the ‘Holidays Are Coming’ advert 26 years ago.

This year's tour is part of the drinks manufacturer's Real Magic campaign. Coca-Cola says it "is spreading a message of festive joy and inclusion, reminding us that real magic happens in the moments of warmth and connection that we share with others".

Louise Maugest, Marketing Director at Coca-Cola Great Britain, said: "Coca-Cola has always been synonymous with Christmas, particularly the iconic Truck Tour. With the magic of Christmas needed now more than ever, we thought it was only right that we bring it back this year, safely and securely. The Coca-Cola Truck Tour has always been a moment to remind us of the importance of togetherness and community, something particularly prevalent during the festive season.”

After its one-day stay in Wolverhampton, the truck will head south to Cardiff, where it will be on display during Thursday and Friday.