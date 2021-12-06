Bilston grass cutter takes on best groundsmen in the world

Jimmy Broadhouse on his trusty mower

Jimmy Broadhouse, known across social media as Jimmy the Mower, cuts the grass of local football teams and clubs across the Black Country and Shropshire.

However, in the Turf Influencer of the Year award he is pitted against the professionals who keep Lords Cricket Ground, Wembley Stadium and Twickenham Rugby Stadium pristine.

Jimmy, aged 44, told the Express and Star: "I am up against the best in the business, all I am is a bloke who cuts council fields in the suburbs of Wolverhampton and am up against the head groundsmen of Wembley, Twickenham and Lords.

"I try and do what I can for sports clubs because I want kids to keep playing sports, I cut grass at clubs like Bilbrook like it is Wembley because to the children it is Wembley."

Jimmy shot to fame when he was featured on the One Show for his passion for all things grass mowing, he even got a sponsorship deal with Ransoms Mowers.

"The head groundsman at Lords told me I was a breath of fresh air in the business and that really meant something to me."