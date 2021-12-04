Wolverhampton Samaritans go national as Christmas single gets UK charity backing

WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS EXPRESS AND STAR......01/12/2021 W'ton Samaritans have recorded a new single to raise awareness of the services on offer even on Christmas Day to help the troubled and isolated. Pictured left, Nina Oliver-Smith, Jenna Wilkins and Jilly Shearwood....

The Wolverhampton branch of the charity has recorded the song, called At Christmas, and now the national charity has put all its weight behind the single.

Wolverhampton Samaritans deputy director Jenna Wilkins is delighted the song is already creating a buzz. She said: “Usually at Christmas we have a group of singers who sing at the train station, in Asda and various other locations to raise awareness for Samaritans and raise funds. But this year, as with the last, things are different and due to the pandemic I was forced to think outside of the box and so I came up with an idea to help raise awareness for not only our branch, but Samaritans on the whole through something we know the UK love most, a good Christmas song.

“At Christmas it’s important that we raise awareness that we are still open and operating as Christmas can be a challenging time for those who are struggling. We want to let people know they won’t be alone, even at Christmas.

“Together with a local recording studio, Inclusic, we wrote a song using the thoughts, feelings and words of our branch volunteers. We got our festive gear out early and dusted our singing voices off as it’s been two years since we all sang together due to the pandemic and we recorded our Christmas charity single.”

“I’d love it if we make it to Christmas number one – stranger things have happened.But the most important aspect is to tell the whole of the UK that even at 4am Christmas Eve and Christmas day they can call and we will be there.”