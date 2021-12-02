Popular Round the Wrekin cycling event set to return next year

Carvers are the new sponsor for the Round the Wrekin sportive cycling event which will return next year. Pictured left: Henry Carver, Hugh Porter and Kate Kelly

The Round the Wrekin challenge is set to take place on May 22, 2022 to raise money for Compton Care, which is marking its 40th anniversary.

The popular event has raised around £109,000 since 2016 but hasn't been held fully in-person for the last two years as a result of Covid-19 restrictions.

This year's Round the Wrekin was held as a hybrid event – with people taking on the challenge from home whilst a few turned out for the event in-person.

But this year it is set to return fully with organisers hoping it will be back to its best – after it was backed by new sponsors Carvers Building Supplies.

Cycling legend and patron of Compton Care Hugh Porter OBE has played a fundamental role in the planning and the promotion of the sportive.

The short 25-mile beginner route is named in honour of the Commonwealth Games gold medallist and takes cyclists through Claverley, Worfield and Pattingham.

The Compton Care Classic route will see cyclists heading to Bridgnorth, around the Wrekin and then back through Ironbridge Gorge in a 64-mile round trip.

And the Carvers' Epic – sponsored by Carvers Building Supplies in Wolverhampton – is a 100-mile route exploring deep Shropshire, involving a climb up the Long Mynd.

All the routes start from Dudley Kingswinford Rugby Club, with the event part of a year of celebrations for Wolverhampton-based Compton Care for its 40th anniversary.

Kate Kelly, community and events manager at the charity, said: "We were so disappointed that we couldn’t hold our Round the Wrekin event over the last two years, but next year we’re planning to come back with a bang! The fundraiser will form part of a whole year of celebrations to mark Compton’s 40th birthday and 40 years of service to the local community.

"We’re delighted to have partnered with Carvers for this great event, and hope that cyclists of all abilities will find a route that suits them."

New sponsors Carvers, founded in 1896, is now in the sixth generation of the Carver family. Operating from a large ten-acre site in the heart of Wolverhampton, with a production and storage facility in Wednesfield, Carvers has the largest stock of building materials in the West Midlands and is open to both the trade and general public.