Wolverhampton takeaway owner running 5km every day for charity

Saleem Deen

Saleem Deen, who owns the Chop and Wok in Wolverhampton, is completing the challenge to raise vital funds two local charities; The Haven Wolverhampton, and P3.

The challenge started at the turn of the year, and so far Saleem has ran over 1,580 kilometres, overcoming injury and fatigue along the way.

Saleem said: “Wolverhampton has been hit hard by Covid-19 and The Haven provide critical services to women and children who have been affected by domestic abuse and homelessness.

"I really hope the 5K Everyday Initiative will raise more awareness and importantly more funding for critical community services that we often forget about or sometimes take for granted.”

There are less than 50 days remaining of the challenge and Saleem hopes to raise £1 for every kilometre he will run this year, totalling £1,825.

Hayley Powell, senior community fundraiser at The Haven, said: “Running 5K is a challenge in itself, but to run 5k every day for a year is just incredible and speaks volumes to Saleem’s dedication and commitment to helping his community.

"We are incredibly grateful for Saleem’s continued support; every penny raised will enable our services to continue so that women and children can seek the support they need. I really hope everyone get’s behind Saleem and cheers him across the finish line.”

Haven Wolverhampton is a charitable organisation which provides both practical and emotional support services to women and children who are affected by domestic violence and homelessness.

P3 offer advice and support on a wide range of issues, including housing and homelessness, accessing specialist services, dealing with debt, and mental and physical health.