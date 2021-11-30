Wolverhampton foundry in the spotlight with TV feature

Nick Knowles and Dominic Grovesnor at the Jenner Street Foundry

The Barr & Grosvenor foundry save the day in an episode of Nick Knowles: Heritage Rescue on Quest by casting an iron bridge at Eastnor Castle, Herefordshire.

Founded in 1853, Edwin Preston’s Iron Foundry, which was renamed Barr & Grosvenor in 2000, is home to some of the finest ironworkers in the UK.

The Jenner Road foundry has helped cast some of the most iconic ironworks in the last 150 years including cannonballs, bridges and even the restoration of the world-famous Ironbridge, in Shropshire.

Director Dominic Grosvenor said: "At Barr & Grosvenor, our loyal workforce and myself are justly proud of our efforts in continuing the skills created and passed down by the innovators and workers of yesteryear in order to conserve the cast iron constructions of the past.

"Television features can only help to recognise the ingenuity and inventiveness used in this long-standing process, which we aim to continue well into the 21st Century for the benefit of future generations. Traditional skills outweigh modern technology in this business that still proves that the old Wolverhampton postmark Workshop of the World lives on."