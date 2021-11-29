Man's body found in Black Country canal

The man's body was found on Saturday morning

West Midlands Ambulance Service were called at 11:38am on Saturday to reports of a patient in the canal at Wednesfield Road, Wolverhampton.

An ambulance, paramedic officer and hazardous area response team attended the scene but nothing could be done to save the man who was confirmed dead at the scene.

