Man's body found in Black Country canal

A man's body has been found floating in a canal in the Black Country.

West Midlands Ambulance Service were called at 11:38am on Saturday to reports of a patient in the canal at Wednesfield Road, Wolverhampton.

An ambulance, paramedic officer and hazardous area response team attended the scene but nothing could be done to save the man who was confirmed dead at the scene.

