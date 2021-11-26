Driver of flipped car in Dovedale smash escapes without serious injury

The crash during rush hour on the junction of Laburnam Road and Dovedale Road caused road closures and diversions in Woodcross as the wreckage was cleared.

An off duty firefighter helped remove the driver from the flipped car.

However, West Midlands Ambulance Service confirmed his injuries were not life threatening despite witnesses claiming the car had been speeding before the driver lost control.

The WMAS spokesman said: "We were called at 6:08pm to reports of a single vehicle RTC rollover on Dovedale Road. We sent two ambulances and a paramedic officer to the scene.

"We treated the driver, a man, for injuries not believed to be serious and he was conveyed to hospital for further treatment."

A Woodcross resident, who did not want to be named, contacted the Express and Star about the incident.

He said: "The white car was going to fast for a residential built up area like this. It is a miracle the driver was not killed. This was a bad crash and has got everyone talking about what to do next, because someone could have been killed."