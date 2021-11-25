Car flips over in Wolverhampton crash

By Adam SmithWolverhamptonPublished:

A car flipped over onto its roof in a crash in Wolverhampton.

Police have been at the scene of the crash
Police have been at the scene of the crash

Diversions were put in place in Ettingshall for drivers in the aftermath of the collision as emergency services attended the scene.

The crash occurred on the junction of Laburnam Road and Dovedale Road at about 6pm on Thursday.

National Express West Midlands tweeted: "81 bus diversion, due to a road traffic collision junction of Laburnam Road and Dovedale Road.

"Diversion: Towards Dudley; Birmingham New Road, Ward Grove, Dovedale Road and towards Wolverhampton: Dovedale Road, Ward Grove, Birmingham New Road.

Witnesses at the scene described how the car which crashed had flipped onto its roof and flattened a telegraph pole.

Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News