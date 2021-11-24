Wolves staff going the extra kilometre for prostate cancer research

16 members of the Wolves staff are joining the rest of the football community in running or cycling for Prostate Cancer UK. Photo: Wolves Foundation

The 16 football club workers have joined the rest of the football community in running or cycling for Prostate Cancer UK in November.

In the latest fundraising effort to raise awareness and funds for the charity, the Wolves team will join "Prostate United" and either run 3km, 5km or 10km or cycle 10km, 15km or 25km every day during the month of November.

Prostate United, a month-long fundraising effort, was created by Rotherham United duo Stephen Gilpin and Ross Burbeary in 2018 and, each November, they’ve been joined by hundreds of football club staff across the country, including Wolves.

The challenge has also branched out into the sporting landscape, across the English football pyramid and the USA, as well as rugby league and ice hockey club staff, raising more than £100,000 for Prostate Cancer UK in the process.

To date, more than 250 staff members have signed up, with Wolves joining the likes of Leeds United, Everton and Norwich City, while the England national team are also involved through elite physio Steve Kemp.

One in eight men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime – that’s a dad, grandad, brother, partner or friend, and the hope is that this challenge can raise vital funds to help the cause.

Joint-creator Stephen Gilpin said: "In pre-season in 2018, the gaffer Paul Warne actively encouraged the group to discuss inspirational stories or personalities that have impacted our lives.

"I chose to speak about my grandad, who we sadly lost to prostate cancer. He played a huge part in my life and the discussion raised a motivation and ambition to emulate this great man in any way I can.

"Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men and knowing that has certainly drove us all on over the last three years.

"We’re delighted that the football family is coming together once more to raise money and awareness for a fantastic charity that’s close to my heart."

A spokesman for the group said: We are joining Prostate United 2021 to raise vital awareness and funds for Prostate Cancer UK.

"For the past three years, Stephen Gilpin and Ross Burbeary, have taken on the challenge of running 10km a day throughout November, and I will be joining the challenge this year to raise awareness of prostate cancer.