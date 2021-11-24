Man dies after being hit by train between Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury

The body of the man was found on the tracks near to Bilbrook

The route between Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury was closed at around 1.51pm on Wednesday as British Transport Police, West Midlands Ambulance and Midlands Air Ambulance were called to reports of a casualty on the tracks near Bilbrook.

Paramedics and police attended but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

His death is not being treated as suspicious.

Rail replacement buses were set up between Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury while the incident was dealt with.

All lines were back open by 4.15pm, Transport for Wales said.

A spokeswoman for British Transport Police said: "Officers were called to the line near Bilbrook at 1.51pm following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

"Paramedics also attended and sadly a man was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The incident is not being treated as suspicious and file will be prepared for the coroner."

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called by the British Transport Police at 1.51pm to an incident on the train line near Oxley Moor Road, Wolverhampton.